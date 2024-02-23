NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $625.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $806.37.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $785.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

