NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.