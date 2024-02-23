NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $825.00 to $850.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.37.

Shares of NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $785.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

