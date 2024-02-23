NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $850.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $806.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day moving average is $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $785.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.