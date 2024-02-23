Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 158,265 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

