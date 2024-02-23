Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.68.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $2,222,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $202,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

