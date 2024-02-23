Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Stock Price Up 19%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 19% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Pacific Software Stock Up 19.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Pacific Software Company Profile
Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.
