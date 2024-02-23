Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of PZZA opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

