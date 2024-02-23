Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
PARA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Global
Paramount Global Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.