Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.71 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

