Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.25.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

