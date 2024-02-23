Piper Sandler Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $47.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.27.

NYSE QTWO opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,326,389. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

