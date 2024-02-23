PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,772 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

