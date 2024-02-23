PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 209,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

