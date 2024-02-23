PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

