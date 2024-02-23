PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,041 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Allegion stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

