PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

