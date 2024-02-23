PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,761 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after buying an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

