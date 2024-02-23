PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,476 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

XRAY opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

