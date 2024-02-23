PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

