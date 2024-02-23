PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Barclays upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,965. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

