PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

