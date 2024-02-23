PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

