PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

