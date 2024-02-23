PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $883.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

