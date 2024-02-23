PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,850 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

