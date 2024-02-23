PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $393.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $401.93.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock worth $55,537,224. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

