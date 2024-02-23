PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 134.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 134.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

