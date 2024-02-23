PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.88 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

