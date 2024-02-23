PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CHE stock opened at $596.69 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $610.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $586.89 and its 200-day moving average is $553.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

