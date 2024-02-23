PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 66,901 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 122,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

