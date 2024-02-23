PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 97.2% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 117,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 67,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,212,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

