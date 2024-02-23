PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $211.03 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

