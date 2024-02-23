PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 302,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $611.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

