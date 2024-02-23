PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 599.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,101,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

