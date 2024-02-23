PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

