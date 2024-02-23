PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

