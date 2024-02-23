PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 849,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 992,813 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

