PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

