PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

