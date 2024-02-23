PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $5,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

