PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 170.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $165.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

