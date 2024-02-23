PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:E opened at $30.77 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

