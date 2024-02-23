PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAS opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

