PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,204 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

