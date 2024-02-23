PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $287.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

