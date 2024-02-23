PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

