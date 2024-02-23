PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.