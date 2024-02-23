PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

