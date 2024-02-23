PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.