PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

